Hurricane Dorian ends Gulf Coast League season early

By Craig CalcaterraAug 29, 2019, 1:08 PM EDT
Hurricane Dorian is poised to make landfall in Florida on Monday morning but it’s already having an impact in the world of baseball:  the rookie-level Gulf Coast League has announced that it is cancelling the final two games of its season and its postseason in its entirety. The season will end today as a result of the impending storm.

It could have some impact on Major League Baseball too. After this evening’s game against the Reds the Marlins will be on the road through next Thursday, but the Rays will start a ten-game homestand tomorrow. Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the club is in contact with Major League Baseball to discus possible contingencies in the event the storm hits the bay area hard, though he says no decisions are expected today.

Stay safe, Floridians.

Matt Chapman avoids the concussion protocol

By Craig CalcaterraAug 29, 2019, 9:11 AM EDT
Last night Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman was hit in the head by a Jakob Junis fastball. He stayed in the game at first but was eventually removed.

Athletics manager Bob Melvin told the press after the game that Chapman, while a little “blurry,” will avoid the concussion protocol. Whether that means he’ll miss any time is unknown — the A’s play a day game today against the Royals which would be a good time for a breather — but he won’t have to miss extended time.

Chapman is hitting .259/.344/.528 with 30 home runs, 74 RBI, and 85 runs scored in 550 plate appearances and he’s likely to take home the Gold Glove at third base. At the moment his A’s are a game up on the Rays for the second Wild Card.