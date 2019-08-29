Hurricane Dorian ends Gulf Coast League season early

Hurricane Dorian is poised to make landfall in Florida on Monday morning but it’s already having an impact in the world of baseball: the rookie-level Gulf Coast League has announced that it is cancelling the final two games of its season and its postseason in its entirety. The season will end today as a result of the impending storm.

It could have some impact on Major League Baseball too. After this evening’s game against the Reds the Marlins will be on the road through next Thursday, but the Rays will start a ten-game homestand tomorrow. Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the club is in contact with Major League Baseball to discus possible contingencies in the event the storm hits the bay area hard, though he says no decisions are expected today.

Stay safe, Floridians.

