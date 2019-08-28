Padres claim Nick Martini off waivers

In a stirring move that has the baseball world shaken, the San Diego Padres have claimed Nick Martini off waivers from the Oakland Athletics.
Gosh, olive post-trade deadline moves.
Martini, who does not have a reputation for being dirty — in fact, he’s a straight-up guy from what I can tell — hit .328/.432/.482 with eight home runs in 70 games this season at Triple-A and is a career .282/.385/.411 career hitter in 192 plate appearances at the big league level.
How much time he’ll get to play in San Diego is an open question. Most of his damage is done against righties, who he positively macerates. That’s fairly useful as long as you only have a couple of guys like him on your roster, but you don’t want to go crazy. As they say: one Martini is not quite enough, but three is too many.
I’d go on, but sadly, I’ve been cut off.
Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Matt Harvey may opt out of his minor league deal with the A’s.
Harvey told Slusser that his opt-out can be triggered on Thursday. If there is any interest in anyone using him as a starter at the big league level he’d probably take it given that it’d give him a chance to showcase himself as he heads into an offseason of free agency.
Though, really, one has to wonder if that’s such a great thing, because his big league performance so far this year has been abysmal. Harvey was released by the Angels last month after putting up an ugly 7.09 ERA with 39 strikeouts and 29 walks in 59.2 innings of work over 12 starts. He hasn’t been shooting the lights out in the minors, really, having given up six earned runs in 15 innings over three starts, but even if the minor league season ends in a few days, that final impression may be a better selling point for him than getting shellacked in a few September starts in the bigs. He’s making $11 million from the Angels either way.
I can’t help but wonder if his best bet is to stay with Oakland — which is making a playoff push right now — and see if he can’t get called up and snag some of the magic fairy dust the A’s have sprinkled on Homer Bailey of late. There are worse places to fix oneself, after all, than in the pitcher-friendly Oakland Coliseum.