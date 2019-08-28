Matt Chapman hit in head by pitch, exits game

Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman was taken out of Wednesday night’s game against the Royals after being hit in the head by a Jakob Junis fastball in the first inning. Chapman initially stayed in the game, even batting a second time the next inning, but did not take his position for the bottom of the second inning. Chad Pinder replaced him at third base.

Chapman was 0-for-1 with the HBP. The All-Star is batting .259/.344/.528 with 30 home runs, 74 RBI, and 85 runs scored in 550 plate appearances this season. Along with his Gold Glove-caliber defense, he is vitally important to the Wild Card-hopeful Athletics. The A’s entered Wednesday’s action holding the second AL Wild Card by a game over the Rays.

The club should provide an update on Chapman’s status later tonight or tomorrow as he goes through concussion protocol. He could wind up on the seven-day concussion injured list.

