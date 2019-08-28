Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Matt Chapman hit in head by pitch, exits game

By Bill BaerAug 28, 2019, 9:50 PM EDT
Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman was taken out of Wednesday night’s game against the Royals after being hit in the head by a Jakob Junis fastball in the first inning. Chapman initially stayed in the game, even batting a second time the next inning, but did not take his position for the bottom of the second inning. Chad Pinder replaced him at third base.

Chapman was 0-for-1 with the HBP. The All-Star is batting .259/.344/.528 with 30 home runs, 74 RBI, and 85 runs scored in 550 plate appearances this season. Along with his Gold Glove-caliber defense, he is vitally important to the Wild Card-hopeful Athletics. The A’s entered Wednesday’s action holding the second AL Wild Card by a game over the Rays.

The club should provide an update on Chapman’s status later tonight or tomorrow as he goes through concussion protocol. He could wind up on the seven-day concussion injured list.

Aristides Aquino matches NL rookie record for homers in a month

By Bill BaerAug 28, 2019, 7:59 PM EDT
According to Elias Sports Bureau, Reds outfielder tied a National League rookie record for home runs in a calendar month, blasting his 13th August dinger in the first inning of Wednesday night’s game against the Marlins. The three-run shot, off of Sandy Alcantara, opened the scoring.

Aquino, who debuted on August 1, tied Dodgers 1B/OF Cody Bellinger, who hit 13 homers in June 2017. The major league record is 18, held by Rudy York who racked ’em up in August 1937.

Along with the 13 dingers, Aquino is batting .315/.384/.787 with 29 RBI and 19 runs scored in 99 plate appearances. To quote Larry David, that’s prettay, prettay, prettay, prettay good.