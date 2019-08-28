Indians to activate Carlos Carrasco on Sunday

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Indians manager Terry Francona told MLB Network Radio on Wednesday that pitcher Carlos Carrasco will be activated from the 60-day injured list for Sunday’s series finale against the Rays. Carrasco will throw one more bullpen in the lead-up to Sunday.

Carrasco, 32, was diagnosed with leukemia in early July and has spent the last seven-plus weeks undergoing treatment and recovering. Francona said Carrasco will be pitching out of the bullpen.

Prior to his diagnosis, Carrasco had a 4.98 ERA with 79 strikeouts and 11 walks in 65 innings across 12 starts for the Indians. He has made three minor league rehab appearances thus far, allowing a run on two hits and a walk with six strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings.

