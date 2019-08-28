Aristides Aquino matches NL rookie record for homers in a month

According to Elias Sports Bureau, Reds outfielder tied a National League rookie record for home runs in a calendar month, blasting his 13th August dinger in the first inning of Wednesday night’s game against the Marlins. The three-run shot, off of Sandy Alcantara, opened the scoring.
Aquino, who debuted on August 1, tied Dodgers 1B/OF Cody Bellinger, who hit 13 homers in June 2017. The major league record is 18, held by Rudy York who racked ’em up in August 1937.
Along with the 13 dingers, Aquino is batting .315/.384/.787 with 29 RBI and 19 runs scored in 99 plate appearances. To quote Larry David, that’s prettay, prettay, prettay, prettay good.
Indians manager Terry Francona told MLB Network Radio on Wednesday that pitcher Carlos Carrasco will be activated from the 60-day injured list for Sunday’s series finale against the Rays. Carrasco will throw one more bullpen in the lead-up to Sunday.
Carrasco, 32, was diagnosed with leukemia in early July and has spent the last seven-plus weeks undergoing treatment and recovering. Francona said Carrasco will be pitching out of the bullpen.
Prior to his diagnosis, Carrasco had a 4.98 ERA with 79 strikeouts and 11 walks in 65 innings across 12 starts for the Indians. He has made three minor league rehab appearances thus far, allowing a run on two hits and a walk with six strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings.