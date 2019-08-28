Aristides Aquino matches NL rookie record for homers in a month

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

According to Elias Sports Bureau, Reds outfielder tied a National League rookie record for home runs in a calendar month, blasting his 13th August dinger in the first inning of Wednesday night’s game against the Marlins. The three-run shot, off of Sandy Alcantara, opened the scoring.

Aquino, who debuted on August 1, tied Dodgers 1B/OF Cody Bellinger, who hit 13 homers in June 2017. The major league record is 18, held by Rudy York who racked ’em up in August 1937.

Along with the 13 dingers, Aquino is batting .315/.384/.787 with 29 RBI and 19 runs scored in 99 plate appearances. To quote Larry David, that’s prettay, prettay, prettay, prettay good.

