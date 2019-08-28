2019 Arizona Fall League rosters announced

The Arizona Fall League announced the rosters for its 2019 season which starts on September 18. The AFL is essentially a showcase for the game’s top prospects. In fact, 20 of MLB Pipeline‘s top-100 prospects will be participating. Here is the full list, including their MLB Pipeline ranking:

OF Jo Adell (Angels, No. 4)

IF Royce Lewis (Twins, No. 7)

1B/OF Alex Kirilloff (Twins, No. 16)

P Forrest Whitley (Astros, No. 17)

C Joey Bart (Giants, No. 20)

OF Jarred Kelenic (Mariners, No. 23)

IF Alec Bohm (Phillies, No. 35)

IF Nolan Jones (Indians, No. 38)

IF Nico Hoerner (Cubs, No. 48)

OF Dylan Carlson (Cardinals, No. 50)

OF Julio Rodriguez (Mariners, No. 52)

OF Heliot Ramos (Giants, No. 53)

IF Oneil Cruz (Pirates, No. 59)

P Daniel Lynch (Royals, No. 73)

IF Luis Garcia (Nationals, No. 77)

C Miguel Amaya (Cubs, No. 88)

IF Andrés Giménez (Mets, No. 91)

IF Jonathan India (Reds, No. 92)

P Shane Baz (Rays, No. 93)

IF Seth Beer (Diamondbacks, No. 97)

The players are assigned to one of six teams. There will be three games per day, six days a week, starting between 12:30 PM and 6:30 PM local time. The AFL will hold its Fall Stars Game on October 12 and the AFL Championship Game will be played on October 26.

Among the prospects to have played in the AFL recently are Ronald Acuña Jr., Victor Robles, Francisco Mejia, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, and Pete Alonso. We will definitely be seeing future major league stars in the AFL this year.

