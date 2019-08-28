Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

2019 Arizona Fall League rosters announced

By Bill Baer Aug 28, 2019
The Arizona Fall League announced the rosters for its 2019 season which starts on September 18. The AFL is essentially a showcase for the game’s top prospects. In fact, 20 of MLB Pipeline‘s top-100 prospects will be participating. Here is the full list, including their MLB Pipeline ranking:

  • OF Jo Adell (Angels, No. 4)
  • IF Royce Lewis (Twins, No. 7)
  • 1B/OF Alex Kirilloff (Twins, No. 16)
  • P Forrest Whitley (Astros, No. 17)
  • C Joey Bart (Giants, No. 20)
  • OF Jarred Kelenic (Mariners, No. 23)
  • IF Alec Bohm (Phillies, No. 35)
  • IF Nolan Jones (Indians, No. 38)
  • IF Nico Hoerner (Cubs, No. 48)
  • OF Dylan Carlson (Cardinals, No. 50)
  • OF Julio Rodriguez (Mariners, No. 52)
  • OF Heliot Ramos (Giants, No. 53)
  • IF Oneil Cruz (Pirates, No. 59)
  • P Daniel Lynch (Royals, No. 73)
  • IF Luis Garcia (Nationals, No. 77)
  • C Miguel Amaya (Cubs, No. 88)
  • IF Andrés Giménez (Mets, No. 91)
  • IF Jonathan India (Reds, No. 92)
  • P Shane Baz (Rays, No. 93)
  • IF Seth Beer (Diamondbacks, No. 97)

The players are assigned to one of six teams. There will be three games per day, six days a week, starting between 12:30 PM and 6:30 PM local time. The AFL will hold its Fall Stars Game on October 12 and the AFL Championship Game will be played on October 26.

Among the prospects to have played in the AFL recently are Ronald Acuña Jr., Victor Robles, Francisco Mejia, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, and Pete Alonso. We will definitely be seeing future major league stars in the AFL this year.

Padres claim Nick Martini off waivers

By Craig Calcaterra Aug 28, 2019
In a stirring move that has the baseball world shaken, the San Diego Padres have claimed Nick Martini off waivers from the Oakland Athletics.

Gosh, olive post-trade deadline moves.

Martini, who does not have a reputation for being dirty — in fact, he’s a straight-up guy from what I can tell — hit .328/.432/.482 with eight home runs in 70 games this season at Triple-A and is a career .282/.385/.411 career hitter in 192 plate appearances at the big league level.

How much time he’ll get to play in San Diego is an open question. Most of his damage is done against righties, who he positively macerates. That’s fairly useful as long as you only have a couple of guys like him on your roster, but you don’t want to go crazy. As they say: one Martini is not quite enough, but three is too many.

I’d go on, but sadly, I’ve been cut off.