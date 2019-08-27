Shelby Miller is a free agent again

The Brewers announced on Tuesday that pitcher Shelby Miller has exercised the release clause in his contract to become a free agent.
Miller, 28, had been pitching for Triple-A San Antonio after signing a minor league deal with the Brewers in mid-July. Across 20 2/3 innings of work, he allowed 13 runs (11 earned) on 17 hits and 16 walks with 20 strikeouts.
Miller began the season with the Rangers but allowed 46 runs (42 earned) in 44 innings. He hasn’t had a full, quality season since 2015 with the Braves, when he posted a 3.02 ERA over 205 1/3 innings despite a major league-high 17 losses.
Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday that Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner has been suspended one game and fined an undisclosed amount for making contact with home plate umpire Rob Drake during the ninth inning of Monday night’s game against the Padres.
Turner is appealing his suspension, so he will be allowed to play while the matter is resolved.
Turner was unhappy with a called strike three, which ended the game in a 4-3 loss for his team. He was 3-for-5 on the night with a double and a home run. On the season, Turner is batting .294/.376/.513 with 24 home runs and 61 RBI in 498 plate appearances.