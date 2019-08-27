Shelby Miller is a free agent again

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Brewers announced on Tuesday that pitcher Shelby Miller has exercised the release clause in his contract to become a free agent.

Miller, 28, had been pitching for Triple-A San Antonio after signing a minor league deal with the Brewers in mid-July. Across 20 2/3 innings of work, he allowed 13 runs (11 earned) on 17 hits and 16 walks with 20 strikeouts.

Miller began the season with the Rangers but allowed 46 runs (42 earned) in 44 innings. He hasn’t had a full, quality season since 2015 with the Braves, when he posted a 3.02 ERA over 205 1/3 innings despite a major league-high 17 losses.

