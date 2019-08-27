Reds activate Joey Votto from injured list

First baseman Joey Votto is back from the 10-day injured list, the Reds announced on Tuesday. In a corresponding roster move, José Peraza was optioned to Triple-A Louisville.
Votto was sidelined for two weeks due to a lower back strain. He is in the midst of the worst season of his career, batting .262/.352/.410 with 12 home runs and 39 RBI across 486 plate appearances.
Josh VanMeter and Derek Dietrich handled the bulk of responsibilities at first base while Votto was out. Votto is in Tuesday’s starting lineup, batting second against the Marlins.
Mets first baseman Pete Alonso has set the new single-season franchise home run record, belting his 42nd home run of the season on Tuesday against the Cubs. Alonso sent a Yu Darvish fastball 407 feet out to right-center field at Citi Field, breaking a scoreless tie with the solo homer in the fourth inning.
Todd Hundley (1996) and Carlos Beltrán (2006) previously held the record with 41 home runs. Mike Piazza (40 in 1999) was the only other Met to hit 40-plus in a season.
Following Alonso’s dinger, he’s batting .266/.368/.598 with 101 RBI and 79 runs scored in 554 plate appearances. He has a very strong case for the National League Rookie of the Year Award, but Braves pitcher Mike Soroka might have something to say about that.