Reds activate Joey Votto from injured list

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

First baseman Joey Votto is back from the 10-day injured list, the Reds announced on Tuesday. In a corresponding roster move, José Peraza was optioned to Triple-A Louisville.

Votto was sidelined for two weeks due to a lower back strain. He is in the midst of the worst season of his career, batting .262/.352/.410 with 12 home runs and 39 RBI across 486 plate appearances.

Josh VanMeter and Derek Dietrich handled the bulk of responsibilities at first base while Votto was out. Votto is in Tuesday’s starting lineup, batting second against the Marlins.

Follow @Baer_Bill