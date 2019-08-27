Pete Alonso sets Mets single-season home run record

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso has set the new single-season franchise home run record, belting his 42nd home run of the season on Tuesday against the Cubs. Alonso sent a Yu Darvish fastball 407 feet out to right-center field at Citi Field, breaking a scoreless tie with the solo homer in the fourth inning.

Todd Hundley (1996) and Carlos Beltrán (2006) previously held the record with 41 home runs. Mike Piazza (40 in 1999) was the only other Met to hit 40-plus in a season.

Following Alonso’s dinger, he’s batting .266/.368/.598 with 101 RBI and 79 runs scored in 554 plate appearances. He has a very strong case for the National League Rookie of the Year Award, but Braves pitcher Mike Soroka might have something to say about that.

