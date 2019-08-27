Keon Broxton suspended two games for throwing batting glove near umpire

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday that Mariners outfielder Keon Broxton has been suspended two games and fined an undisclosed amount for throwing his batting glove near home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez in the second inning of Monday night’s game against the Yankees.

Broxton is appealing his suspension, so he will be allowed to play until the matter is resolved.

The Mariners are Broxton’s third stop this season, having also spent time with the Mets and Orioles. He has hit a combined .173/.241/.286 with six home runs and 16 RBI in 217 plate appearances. It’s been a frustrating year for the 29-year-old.

