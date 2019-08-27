Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Keon Broxton suspended two games for throwing batting glove near umpire

By Bill BaerAug 27, 2019, 4:38 PM EDT
5 Comments

Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday that Mariners outfielder Keon Broxton has been suspended two games and fined an undisclosed amount for throwing his batting glove near home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez in the second inning of Monday night’s game against the Yankees.

Broxton is appealing his suspension, so he will be allowed to play until the matter is resolved.

The Mariners are Broxton’s third stop this season, having also spent time with the Mets and Orioles. He has hit a combined .173/.241/.286 with six home runs and 16 RBI in 217 plate appearances. It’s been a frustrating year for the 29-year-old.

Shelby Miller is a free agent again

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Bill BaerAug 27, 2019, 6:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Brewers announced on Tuesday that pitcher Shelby Miller has exercised the release clause in his contract to become a free agent.

Miller, 28, had been pitching for Triple-A San Antonio after signing a minor league deal with the Brewers in mid-July. Across 20 2/3 innings of work, he allowed 13 runs (11 earned) on 17 hits and 16 walks with 20 strikeouts.

Miller began the season with the Rangers but allowed 46 runs (42 earned) in 44 innings. He hasn’t had a full, quality season since 2015 with the Braves, when he posted a 3.02 ERA over 205 1/3 innings despite a major league-high 17 losses.