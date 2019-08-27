Justin Turner suspended one game for making contact with umpire

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday that Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner has been suspended one game and fined an undisclosed amount for making contact with home plate umpire Rob Drake during the ninth inning of Monday night’s game against the Padres.

Turner is appealing his suspension, so he will be allowed to play while the matter is resolved.

Turner was unhappy with a called strike three, which ended the game in a 4-3 loss for his team. He was 3-for-5 on the night with a double and a home run. On the season, Turner is batting .294/.376/.513 with 24 home runs and 61 RBI in 498 plate appearances.

