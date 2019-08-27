Getty Images

Dustin Pedroia provides an update on his recovery

By Craig CalcaterraAug 27, 2019, 1:10 PM EDT
1 Comment

I have no idea if Dustin Pedroia is ever going to play in a major league baseball game again. I have my doubts based on reports about his recent knee surgery, which is often used as an alternative to full knee replacement. It’s some major stuff and between that and how long it will have been since he’s played for even a moderate stretch of time, the smart money may very well be on his career being over.

Pedroia is waxing cautiously optimistic these days, however, telling WEEI yesterday that he’s feeling pretty good, relatively speaking, since his surgery. He adds that, since he’s rehabbing at a Vail, Colorado facility at the moment,  he plans to join the Red Sox during their series against the Rockies this week, just to be around the club:

“Had a check-up with the doctor this morning and I’ll see the guys the next two days and then I’ll be in Vail until Monday rehabbing. The surgery went really great. I’m still on crutches for two more weeks but things are going really good compared to where I was before the surgery.”

Pedroia, 36, played in only three games last year and appeared in just six games this year, accruing just three hits in 34 plate appearances. In May, after being placed back on the injured list, Pedroia said that he was unsure if he will ever play again. Hopefully his rehab continues to give him gains and he’s at least willing to give it go next spring.

Braves release Lucas Duda

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraAug 27, 2019, 10:30 AM EDT
1 Comment

The Atlanta Braves have released first baseman Lucas Duda.

Duda just signed a minor league deal with the Braves earlier this month after being released by the Royals. Which makes the second year in a row he went from the Royals to the Braves, having been traded to Atlanta by Kansas City during the 2018 season. Last year that led to 22 plate appearances with the big club but this year the Braves never even bothered to call him up after he went 8-for-57 with one homer over 16 games at Triple-A Gwinnett. He hit .171/.252/.324 with four homers in 119 plate appearances for Kansas City.

The smart money would be this being the end of the line for Duda who, at 33, is a couple of years removed from being a productive major leaguer in anything but the shortest of stretches.