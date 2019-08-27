David Peralta to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, per MLB.com.

Peralta, 32, went on the injured list on July 4 with inflammation of the AC joint in his right shoulder and returned on July 24. He hit a lackluster .227/.313/.409 across 99 plate appearances. He was batting .289/.352/.476 when he went on the injured list initially.

The light-hitting Josh Rojas and Tim Locastro have been handling left field when Peralta has needed time off, so that figures to be the case through the end of the season.

Peralta will enter his third and final year of arbitration eligibility after the season. He figured to be a trade chip for the D-Backs during the offseason but that won’t be the case now.

