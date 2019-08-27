Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Athletics scored in 10 consecutive innings

By Bill BaerAug 27, 2019, 9:41 PM EDT
The Athletics scored in each of the second through ninth innings of Monday night’s 19-4 shellacking of the Royals. They opened Tuesday’s game with a run in each of the first two innings, becoming the first team since the 2013 Red Sox, per Elias Sports Bureau.

On June 2, 2013, the Red Sox scored a run in each of the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings of a rain-shortened win over the Yankees. The next day, they scored in the first through seventh innings against the Rangers. The A’s scored in nine consecutive innings on July 21-22, 1987, which was the club record until the last two days.

In the first inning on Tuesday, Chad Pinder drew a bases loaded walk, forcing in a run to open the scoring and continue the streak. Marcus Semien, fresh off of a seven-RBI game, hit an RBI single in the second inning. Mercifully, the A’s did not score in the third inning.

The A’s entered Tuesday’s action 75-55, nine games behind the first-place Astros. They are tied with the Rays for the second Wild Card in the American League, and are only a half-game behind the Indians for the first spot.

Pete Alonso sets Mets single-season home run record

Al Bello/Getty Images
By Bill BaerAug 27, 2019, 8:23 PM EDT
Mets first baseman Pete Alonso has set the new single-season franchise home run record, belting his 42nd home run of the season on Tuesday against the Cubs. Alonso sent a Yu Darvish fastball 407 feet out to right-center field at Citi Field, breaking a scoreless tie with the solo homer in the fourth inning.

Todd Hundley (1996) and Carlos Beltrán (2006) previously held the record with 41 home runs. Mike Piazza (40 in 1999) was the only other Met to hit 40-plus in a season.

Following Alonso’s dinger, he’s batting .266/.368/.598 with 101 RBI and 79 runs scored in 554 plate appearances. He has a very strong case for the National League Rookie of the Year Award, but Braves pitcher Mike Soroka might have something to say about that.