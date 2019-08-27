Aaron Judge third-fastest to 100 career homers

The Athletics scored in each of the second through ninth innings of Monday night’s 19-4 shellacking of the Royals. They opened Tuesday’s game with a run in each of the first two innings, becoming the first team since the 2013 Red Sox, per Elias Sports Bureau.

On June 2, 2013, the Red Sox scored a run in each of the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings of a rain-shortened win over the Yankees. The next day, they scored in the first through seventh innings against the Rangers. The A’s scored in nine consecutive innings on July 21-22, 1987, which was the club record until the last two days.

In the first inning on Tuesday, Chad Pinder drew a bases loaded walk, forcing in a run to open the scoring and continue the streak. Marcus Semien, fresh off of a seven-RBI game, hit an RBI single in the second inning. Mercifully, the A’s did not score in the third inning.

The A’s entered Tuesday’s action 75-55, nine games behind the first-place Astros. They are tied with the Rays for the second Wild Card in the American League, and are only a half-game behind the Indians for the first spot.

