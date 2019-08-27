Aaron Judge third-fastest to 100 career homers

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge absolutely demolished a two-run home run off of Mariners lefty Yusei Kikuchi in the first inning on Tuesday night in Seattle. It marked the 100th career home run for the slugger. It’s also his fourth homer in his last five games.
Judge is the third-fastest to 100 career home runs, doing so in 371 games. Teammate Gary Sánchez got there in 355 games and former Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard has the record at 325 games.
Following Tuesday’s dinger, Judge is batting .272/.384/.498 with 17 home runs, 40 RBI, and 54 runs scored in 337 plate appearances on the season.
The Athletics scored in each of the second through ninth innings of Monday night’s 19-4 shellacking of the Royals. They opened Tuesday’s game with a run in each of the first two innings, becoming the first team since the 2013 Red Sox, per Elias Sports Bureau.
On June 2, 2013, the Red Sox scored a run in each of the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings of a rain-shortened win over the Yankees. The next day, they scored in the first through seventh innings against the Rangers. The A’s scored in nine consecutive innings on July 21-22, 1987, which was the club record until the last two days.
In the first inning on Tuesday, Chad Pinder drew a bases loaded walk, forcing in a run to open the scoring and continue the streak. Marcus Semien, fresh off of a seven-RBI game, hit an RBI single in the second inning. Mercifully, the A’s did not score in the third inning.
The A’s entered Tuesday’s action 75-55, nine games behind the first-place Astros. They are tied with the Rays for the second Wild Card in the American League, and are only a half-game behind the Indians for the first spot.