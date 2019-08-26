Cardinals stay hot, bat around against Brewers

The Cardinals appear well on their way to their fifth consecutive victory after batting around and scoring six runs against the Brewers in the second inning of Monday night’s game in Milwaukee. Three singles, two walks, two doubles, and two errors by the Brewers led to the six-spot off of Gio González. The Cardinals also scored twice in the first inning and currently lead 8-1 in the third.

Dating back to August 9, the Cardinals have won 13 of their last 16 games. They went from three games back in third place in the NL Central to 2.5 games ahead in first place. In the same span of time, the Cubs have a not so nice 6-9 record while the Brewers have gone 7-7.

The biggest performers on offense for the Cardinals in their 16-game stretch have been, well, basically everyone. Paul DeJong, Paul Goldschmidt, Dexter Fowler, and Marcell Ozuna each hit at least three homers since August 9. Those four and Tommy Edman have scored double-digit runs while Ozuna, Fowler, and Goldschmidt have knocked in double-digit runs.

On the pitching side, Dakota Hudson has allowed just two runs over his last four starts spanning 22 2/3 innings. Jack Flaherty has allowed one run over his last three starts spanning 18 innings. The bullpen has been outstanding, posting an aggregate 2.21 ERA with 51 strikeouts and 18 walks over 53 innings dating back to the 9th.

The Cubs are off tonight, so the Cardinals have a chance to push their first-place lead to three games over the Cubs and five over the Brewers.

