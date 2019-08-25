Video: Stephen Piscotty makes no-look catch

Athletics right fielder Stephen Piscotty made one of the most improbable catches you’ll ever see, making the final out of the first inning Saturday afternoon against the Giants. Buster Posey hit a line drive to Piscotty, who lost the ball in the sun despite wearing sunglasses. Piscotty turned his head to his right while making a blind stab with his glove on his left hand. Somehow, the ball met his leather and he made the catch. Pitcher Chris Bassitt was in disbelief, but nonetheless grateful for the catch.

Despite Piscotty’s effort, the Athletics lost Saturday’s contest 10-5. The two clubs will finish up their short two-game series this afternoon. The A’s will then head out on a road trip to face the Royals and Yankees while the Giants will return home to host the Diamondbacks and Padres.

