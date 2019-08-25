Pete Alonso ties Mets record with 41st home run

Pete Alonso crushed a go-ahead three-run home run in the fifth inning of Saturday night’s game against the Braves. It marked his 41st home run of the season, tying the Mets’ single-season home run record held by Todd Hundley (1996) and Carlos Beltrán (2006).
The Mets are playing their 130th game of the season today, so Alonso has 32 more games with which he can add to his total. He’s currently on pace for 51 homers. Entering Sunday’s action, Alonso was batting .266/.369/.593 with 26 doubles, 100 RBI, and 77 runs scored along with the 41 dingers.
With the Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. likely out for the remainder of the season due to a stress reaction in his lower back, the NL Rookie of the Year Award race seems to be between Alonso and the Braves’ Mike Soroka.
Athletics right fielder Stephen Piscotty made one of the most improbable catches you’ll ever see, making the final out of the first inning Saturday afternoon against the Giants. Buster Posey hit a line drive to Piscotty, who lost the ball in the sun despite wearing sunglasses. Piscotty turned his head to his right while making a blind stab with his glove on his left hand. Somehow, the ball met his leather and he made the catch. Pitcher Chris Bassitt was in disbelief, but nonetheless grateful for the catch.
Despite Piscotty’s effort, the Athletics lost Saturday’s contest 10-5. The two clubs will finish up their short two-game series this afternoon. The A’s will then head out on a road trip to face the Royals and Yankees while the Giants will return home to host the Diamondbacks and Padres.