Pete Alonso ties Mets record with 41st home run

Pete Alonso crushed a go-ahead three-run home run in the fifth inning of Saturday night’s game against the Braves. It marked his 41st home run of the season, tying the Mets’ single-season home run record held by Todd Hundley (1996) and Carlos Beltrán (2006).

The Mets are playing their 130th game of the season today, so Alonso has 32 more games with which he can add to his total. He’s currently on pace for 51 homers. Entering Sunday’s action, Alonso was batting .266/.369/.593 with 26 doubles, 100 RBI, and 77 runs scored along with the 41 dingers.

With the Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. likely out for the remainder of the season due to a stress reaction in his lower back, the NL Rookie of the Year Award race seems to be between Alonso and the Braves’ Mike Soroka.

