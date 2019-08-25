José Ramírez has broken hamate bone, likely out for year

José Ramírez had to leave last night’s game against the Royals in the middle of his first-inning after he injured his wrist on a swing. This morning the Indians determined that he has a fractured right hamate bone. He has been placed in the Injured List and his season is almost certainly over.

Ramírez started the season slowly, but in the past two months he had turned it on to help fuel Cleveland’s surge. He hit .320/.340/.680 with nine homers and 25 driven in in July and was hitting .321/.372/.705 with six homers and 20 driven this month. Basically, he’s been a better version of the Ramírez who won the Silver Slugger Award and came in third in the MVP balloting in 2018.

The Indians have called up Yu Chang to take Ramírez’s spot on the roster. He and Mike Freeman will likely get most of the reps at third base going forward.

Just a tremendous loss for the Indians.

