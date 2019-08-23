Tom Brady’s bid to trademark “Tom Terrific” rejected

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Remember back in June when New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady attempted to trademark “Tom Terrific?” And how everyone laughed at him because anyone who knows the first thing about sports knows that Tom Seaver, not Brady, was the first — and, frankly, only — “Tom Terrific?”

Well, our laughing was validated because his application was rejected by the Patent and Trademark Office because of a “false connection” with Tom Seaver. That’s the report from trademark lawyer Josh Gerben, who analyzes Brady’s failed bid here:

Tom Brady's trademark applications for TOM TERRIFIC have been refused by the USPTO because of a "false connection" with Tom Seaver. Brady should have withdrawn the applications after the initial public reaction to the filings. My analysis 👇:#TomBrady #TomTerrific#Patriots pic.twitter.com/NWgcyqa34M — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) August 23, 2019

Next up on Great Moments in Hubris, I presume, will be my often ridiculous alma mater. But for now:

Sit down, son.

