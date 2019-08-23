Chasen Bradford to miss season after Tommy John surgery

Mariners reliever Chasen Bradford is slated to miss the bulk of the 2020 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery last Thursday, per reports from Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times and MLB.com’s Greg Johns. The news isn’t entirely unexpected, as Bradford had been sidelined since early June with a Grade 1 flexor strain in his right elbow.
Given the lengthy recovery time that typically follows Tommy John surgery, it’s doubtful that Bradford will pitch at all next year, though he’ll likely make it back to the mound in time for spring training in 2021. The 30-year-old righty will be arbitration-eligible in 2021 and is not slated to hit free agency until 2024.
This appears to be the first significant setback of Bradford’s three-year career in the majors to date. He made just 12 appearances for the team in 2019, recording one save with a 4.86 ERA, 2.2 BB/9, and 5.9 SO/9 across 16 2/3 innings of relief.
Several years ago, Bryce Harper made news when it was revealed that he thought the word “meme” was pronounced “may-may.” That may be my favorite Bryce Harper moment ever.
As it was announced by the Phillies a little while ago that Harper has been placed on paternity leave, I’m wondering if he pronounces the word “baby” “bébé.”
I wouldn’t think less of him if he did, actually. One of my favorite people in the world does that.
Anyway, congratulations to Bryce Harper on becoming a dad. And it’s good news not just for him but for the Phillies and their fans as well. Why? Because as Bill noted earlier this week, Harper seems to hit better when he’s being taunted and mocked. For now that’s not very important, as the child won’t be talking for some time. As a father of teenagers, I can tell you that eventually the little monsters live to disrespect their dear old dads. If Harper’s current motivational patterns hold, by the time that kid is ten Harper will be winning the dang Triple Crown every year.
But again, congratulations to the Harpers.