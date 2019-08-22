Rays shut down Brandon Lowe for remainder of 2019

Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe was on track to return to the team after recently beginning a rehab assignment in the minor leagues, working his way back from a right shin contusion suffered in early July. Unfortunately, he suffered a new injury — a strained left quad — and will miss the remainder of the season, MLB.com’s Zachary Silver reports.

Lowe, 25, had a breakout first half for the Rays, which earned him an All-Star nomination. Through 76 games, he hit .276/.339/.523 with 16 home runs and 49 RBI across 307 plate appearances. While Lowe mostly played second base, he also spent a little bit of time in the outfield corners as well as first base.

Eric Sogard and Michael Brosseau have been splitting time at second base in Lowe’s absence. The 74-54 Rays are nine games out of first place in the AL East but are very much in the mix for the Wild Card, currently tied with the Athletics for the second slot, a half-game behind the Indians for the first slot.

