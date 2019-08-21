Rockies starter Jon Gray is out for the year

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Colorado Rockies announced a little bit ago that starter Jon Gray will miss the rest of the season after suffering a left foot fracture.

The team did not say how or when Gray suffered the fracture. He last pitched on Friday evening and seemed just dandy, tossing eight scoreless innings. In light of that I feel like we’re going to hear about a mishap with a nightstand in the dark or, perhaps, a slippery bathroom floor.

On the year Gray finishes with an 11-8 record and an excellent — especially for Coors Field — 3.84 ERA and a 150/56 K/BB ratio in 150 innings of work.

The Rockies are buried in last place and the competitive portion of their season is effectively over, but this still stinks for them. And him.

