Knee sprain sends Brian McCann to injured list

The Braves announced on Wednesday that catcher Brian McCann has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to a sprained left knee. Catcher Alex Jackson has been recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett.
McCann, 35, exited Tuesday night’s game against the Marlins after three innings due to knee discomfort. It’s not clear if any one particular event sparked the discomfort, but knee issues have slowed McCann in recent years. He underwent arthroscopic right knee surgery last year.
Across 274 plate appearances this season, McCann has hit a respectable .264/.336/.423 with 10 home runs and 39 RBI, splitting catching duties behind the plate with Tyler Flowers.
Jackson, 23, is the Braves’ No. 25 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. He debuted and had a brief cup of coffee in early April, going hitless in 11 plate appearances. Jackson’s performance for Gwinnett has been much better, batting .224/.311/.510 with 25 home runs and 57 RBI over 328 PA.
Jeff Passan just dropped some interesting news on a slow news day. Major League Baseball, it seems, has sent a memo out to players warning them that over-the-counter sexual-enhancement pills — the sort often sold at gas stations or via late night TV ads as as “male enhancement” products — run the risk of giving players positive PED test results due to contamination with products that violate the league’s substance abuse policy.
Passan’s report says that use of these products is rampant among ballplayers. He also says this that “at least two players this year were suspended for performance-enhancing drugs and claimed the banned substances found in their urine came from the unregulated products . . .”
If we assume that he’s only talking about major leaguers here, it’s probably worth noting that there have only been three positive PED tests among major leaguers so far this year: Tim Beckham, Frankie Montas and Steven Wright. So, um, maybe someone wants to go track these dudes down and ask them if they’ve bought any “RhinoZen Black Fire” or whatever.
No, I do not know of that product personally. I read about it. REALLY!
Anyway, just another normal day in the big leagues.