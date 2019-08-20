Hunter Strickland injured in weight room accident

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post reports that Nationals reliever Hunter Strickland suffered an injury in the weight room on Tuesday. A bar apparently struck the right side of Strickland’s face. He underwent X-rays at PNC Park. [Update: It was initially reported Strickland went off-site for X-rays.]

Strickland, 30, has been terrific for the Nationals since joining them following a trade from the Mariners on July 31. The right-hander has allowed just one run on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts in seven innings of work.

The Nationals should provide an update on Strickland’s status later tonight.

