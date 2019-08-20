Carlos Correa likely headed to injured list again

Per MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart, Astros manager A.J. Hinch said shortstop Carlos Correa will likely be placed on the 10-day injured list due to a back injury. Correa exited Monday’s game against the Tigers after two innings due to the back issue.
Correa, 24, missed two months between May 26 and July 26 due to a broken rib. Back issues aren’t anything new to him either, as he missed time last year with back issues as well. This season, the shortstop is batting .278/.358/.556 with 19 home runs and 56 RBI in 310 plate appearances.
Alex Bregman handled shortstop for a majority of the time Correa was out earlier this year, shifting over from third base. That could once again be the case going forward, with Yuli Gurriel taking over at the hot corner.
Pirates starter Chris Archer exited Tuesday night’s start against the Pirates while warming up ahead of the second inning. He was examined by the Pirates’ training staff before walking off the field. The reason is currently unknown but an update should be forthcoming. [Update: Right shoulder discomfort.]
Archer allowed a pair of singles before getting consecutive strikeouts to see his way out of the first inning. The 30-year-old right-hander has had a forgettable year in Pittsburgh, entering Tuesday’s action 3-9 with a 5.23 ERA and a 141/55 K/BB ratio in 118 2/3 innings.
The Pirates, overall, are in rough shape, losing 22 of their last 27 games dating back to July 21. They are 51-73, 15.5 games out of first place in the NL Central cellar. It may behoove them to play it safe with Archer since they don’t have anything to play for over the remainder of the regular season. The club holds options for his 2020 and ’21 seasons at $9 million and $11 million, respectively.