Carlos Correa likely headed to injured list again

Per MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart, Astros manager A.J. Hinch said shortstop Carlos Correa will likely be placed on the 10-day injured list due to a back injury. Correa exited Monday’s game against the Tigers after two innings due to the back issue.

Correa, 24, missed two months between May 26 and July 26 due to a broken rib. Back issues aren’t anything new to him either, as he missed time last year with back issues as well. This season, the shortstop is batting .278/.358/.556 with 19 home runs and 56 RBI in 310 plate appearances.

Alex Bregman handled shortstop for a majority of the time Correa was out earlier this year, shifting over from third base. That could once again be the case going forward, with Yuli Gurriel taking over at the hot corner.

