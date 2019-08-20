Getty Images

Braves become latest team to extend protective netting

By Craig CalcaterraAug 20, 2019, 9:46 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Atlanta Braves announced yesterday that they will be the latest team to extend protective netting. Current netting at Sun Trust Park goes almost to the end of the dugouts. The new netting will extent from foul pole to foul pole. The installation should be done by the end of September, the team said. That makes the Braves the 11th team to announce an extension of netting this summer.

As is usual in the wake of such announcements, a vocal segment of fandom is appalled, claiming that, if people simply paid better attention to the field, they would not be at risk of injury (click the above link and read the comments to see some examples). Such views are pretty idiotic, however, in light of the speed at which batted balls are leaving the field these days, along with the number of distractions teams themselves create as part of the game day experience. It’s also worth noting that every single time a ballplayer is asked about netting they are emphatically in favor of it. These are men, by the way, who routinely react to hot shots that 99.9% of the adult population can’t even see. If they think it’s unreasonable for fans to “simply pay attention and protect themselves” then some armchair experts’ views on this don’t really matter to me that much.

The recent trend of teams extending nets farther down the foul lines comes in the wake of an incident in May at a game between the Astros and Chicago Cubs in Houston in which a two-year-old girl suffered a skull fracture when struck by a foul ball off the bat of the Cubs’ Albert Almora Jr. The child’s family was just beyond the protective netting down the baseline. Since then the Orioles, White Sox, Astros, Royals, Dodgers, Marlins, Pirates, Rangers, Blue Jays and Nationals have either extended or announced that they will extend protective netting. Now the Braves join them.

I suspect that, by Opening Day 2020, all 30 teams will have followed suit.

Octavio Dotel, Luis Castillo arrested in drug, money laundering investigation

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraAug 20, 2019, 12:57 PM EDT
3 Comments

Five years ago, Octavio Dotel retired following a 15-year career in which he pitched for a then-record 13 different teams. I’m not exactly sure what he’s been up to since then, but I know that today he got arrested, as did former Marlins, Twins and Mets second baseman Luis Castillo.

That’s the report from Héctor Gómez, and from the Dominican Today, each of whom report that the two ex-big leaguers were arrested today in connection with a longstanding money laundering and/or drug investigation focused on one César Peralta. also known as “César the Abuser.” So he sounds fun. Gómez characterizes it as a money laundering thing. Reporter Dionisio Soldevila characterizes it as “drug trafficking charges.” Such charges often go hand-in-hand, of course. I’m sure more details will be come out eventually. For now we have the report of their arrests. According to the Dominican Today, four cars belonging to Dotel were confiscated as well.

Dotel didn’t debut until he was 25, and for his first couple of years with the Mets and Astros he struggled to establish himself as a starter. He was switched full-time to the Houston bullpen at 27, however, and went on to make 724 relief appearances with a 3.32 ERA and a .207 opponents’ batting average while racking up 955 strikeouts in 760 innings. At the time of his retirement his career strikeout rate — 10.8 per nine innings — was the best in the history of baseball for right-handed pitchers with at least 900 innings, edging out Kerry Wood and Pedro Martinez.

Castillo also played 15 seasons, with a career line of .290/.368/.351. He was a three-time All Star and won three Gold Glove awards.