Nomar Mazara exits game with oblique injury

By Bill BaerAug 19, 2019, 9:24 PM EDT
Rangers outfielder Nomar Mazara was forced out of Monday night’s game against the Angels due to tightness in his left oblique, MLB.com’s T.R. Sullivan reports. Mazara reached base on a fielding error by second baseman Luis Rengifo in the first inning. He was examined by team trainers and initially stayed in the game but did not take his position for the top of the third inning.

Mazara, 24, entered the night batting .269/.319/.467 with 27 doubles, 17 home runs, 62 RBI, and 65 runs scored in 442 plate appearances on the season.

Oblique injuries tend to be serious in nature, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Rangers place him on the 10-day injured list tomorrow. It would seem even more likely since they will play a doubleheader against the Angels.

Shin-Soo Choo would most likely handle right field while Mazara is out while Hunter Pence would serve as the everyday DH. Pence and Choo have been platooning at DH for most of the season.

Chris Sale likely done for remainder of regular season

By Bill BaerAug 19, 2019, 6:54 PM EDT
The Red Sox announced on Monday that starter Chris Sale saw Dr. James Andrews, who confirmed the lefty is dealing with inflammation in his pitching elbow. Sale received a platelet-rich plasma injection and has been shut down from throwing. He will be reevaluated in six weeks.

Six weeks takes us to the day after the end of the regular season, so Sale is effectively done for the year. The Red Sox are 16.0 games out of first place in the AL East, but are 6.5 games out of the second Wild Card. Even if the Red Sox got into the playoffs as a Wild Card, Sale would need to build his stamina back up so he likely wouldn’t be available in the ALDS at the very least.

Sale, 30, went 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA and a 218/37 K/BB ratio in 147 1/3 innings across 25 starts this year. His five-year, $145 million contract extension will begin next year.