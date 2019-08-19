Nomar Mazara exits game with oblique injury

Rangers outfielder Nomar Mazara was forced out of Monday night’s game against the Angels due to tightness in his left oblique, MLB.com’s T.R. Sullivan reports. Mazara reached base on a fielding error by second baseman Luis Rengifo in the first inning. He was examined by team trainers and initially stayed in the game but did not take his position for the top of the third inning.

Mazara, 24, entered the night batting .269/.319/.467 with 27 doubles, 17 home runs, 62 RBI, and 65 runs scored in 442 plate appearances on the season.

Oblique injuries tend to be serious in nature, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Rangers place him on the 10-day injured list tomorrow. It would seem even more likely since they will play a doubleheader against the Angels.

Shin-Soo Choo would most likely handle right field while Mazara is out while Hunter Pence would serve as the everyday DH. Pence and Choo have been platooning at DH for most of the season.

