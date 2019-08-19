Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

Cardinals’ bullpen loses combined no-hit bid with two outs in the eighth inning

By Bill BaerAug 19, 2019, 9:49 PM EDT
Update (10:04 PM EST): Orlando Arcia reached on a fielding error by DeJong. Gallegos bounced back, inducing weak fly outs from Ryan Braun and Trent Grisham. Yasmani Grandal ended the dream, yanking a double down the right field line.

Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson flirted a no-hitter, but was unable to make it through the seventh inning. The right-hander kept the Brewers hitless through 6 2/3 innings on Monday evening at Busch Stadium, striking out six and walking four on 111 pitches. Hudson’s career-high was 112 pitches, so it was not surprising to see manager Mike Shildt take Hudson out of the game after a two-out walk to Eric Thames. Giovanny Gallegos entered the game and got Ben Gamel to ground out to end the inning.

Hudson, 24, entered the night 11-6 with a 3.82 ERA and a 97/59 K/BB ratio in 127 1/3 innings.

The Cardinals provided Hudson three runs of support. Kolten Wong knocked in a run with a ground out in the fifth inning and Dexter Fowler added an RBI single later in the frame. Paul DeJong crushed a solo homer to left field in the sixth to make it 3-0.

The last Cardinals no-hitter was thrown by Bud Smith on September 3, 2001 against the Padres. The Brewers were last no-hit on June 12, 2007 by Justin Verlander, then with the Tigers. If the Cardinals were to complete the no-hitter, it would be the fourth of the 2019 season and the third combined no-hitter.

We will update this thread as the Cardinals’ bullpen attempts to keep the Brewers hitless through the final two innings.

Nomar Mazara exits game with oblique injury

Mark Blinch/Getty Images
By Bill BaerAug 19, 2019, 9:24 PM EDT
Rangers outfielder Nomar Mazara was forced out of Monday night’s game against the Angels due to tightness in his left oblique, MLB.com’s T.R. Sullivan reports. Mazara reached base on a fielding error by second baseman Luis Rengifo in the first inning. He was examined by team trainers and initially stayed in the game but did not take his position for the top of the third inning.

Mazara, 24, entered the night batting .269/.319/.467 with 27 doubles, 17 home runs, 62 RBI, and 65 runs scored in 442 plate appearances on the season.

Oblique injuries tend to be serious in nature, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Rangers place him on the 10-day injured list tomorrow. It would seem even more likely since they will play a doubleheader against the Angels.

Shin-Soo Choo would most likely handle right field while Mazara is out while Hunter Pence would serve as the everyday DH. Pence and Choo have been platooning at DH for most of the season.