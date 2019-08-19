Braves claim Billy Hamilton off waivers from Royals

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Braves claimed outfielder Billy Hamilton off waivers from the Royals on Monday. Hamilton, 28, was designated for assignment by the Royals on Friday.

In 305 plate appearances for the Royals this season, Hamilton hit .211/.275/.269 with 12 doubles, 12 RBI, 32 runs scored, and 18 stolen bases. Even by his standards, 2019 has been Hamilton’s worst offensive year in his seven-year career.

The Braves, however, could use the outfield depth with Ender Inciarte back on the injured list. Nick Markakis and Austin Riley are also banged up. Expect to see him used as a late-innings defensive replacement and pinch-runner.

