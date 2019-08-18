Kevin Gausman throws immaculate inning

Reds reliever Kevin Gausman tossed an “immaculate inning” — recording three outs by strikeout on nine pitches — in the ninth inning of Sunday afternoon’s loss to the Cardinals. Gausman faced Yairo Muñoz, pinch-hitter Dexter Fowler, and Tommy Edman to send the game to the bottom of the ninth.
Gausman is the first Reds pitcher to toss an immaculate inning since Drew Storen on April 18, 2017 against the Orioles. He’s the sixth pitcher this season to toss an immaculate inning. The Nationals’ Stephen Strasbug had been the last one to do it, on July 3 against the Marlins.
The ninth was Gausman’s second inning of relief. He also struck out the side in the eighth inning. Since joining the Reds from the Braves, Gausman has allowed two runs on five hits and two walks with 11 strikeouts in seven innings of work.
With a ninth-inning solo home run off of Royals pitcher Jacob Barnes on Sunday, Mets first baseman Pete Alonso set a new National League rookie record for home runs in a single season. He now has 40 with 36 games left in the regular season.
Cody Bellinger, currently the home run leader with 42, hit 39 home runs in his rookie season in 2017, holding the record until today. The major league record is 52, set by the Yankees’ Aaron Judge also in 2017. Judge had broken Mark McGwire’s record of 49 hit in 1987.
Alonso went 3-for-4 with a walk, an RBI double, and three runs scored along with the homer. He’s now batting .271 with a .979 OPS with 40 homers and 95 RBI on the season.
With their 11-5 win over the Royals, the Mets improved to 64-60. They have the same exact record as the Phillies and Brewers, sitting 1.5 games out of the second Wild Card.