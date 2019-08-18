Kevin Gausman throws immaculate inning

Reds reliever Kevin Gausman tossed an “immaculate inning” — recording three outs by strikeout on nine pitches — in the ninth inning of Sunday afternoon’s loss to the Cardinals. Gausman faced Yairo Muñoz, pinch-hitter Dexter Fowler, and Tommy Edman to send the game to the bottom of the ninth.

Gausman is the first Reds pitcher to toss an immaculate inning since Drew Storen on April 18, 2017 against the Orioles. He’s the sixth pitcher this season to toss an immaculate inning. The Nationals’ Stephen Strasbug had been the last one to do it, on July 3 against the Marlins.

The ninth was Gausman’s second inning of relief. He also struck out the side in the eighth inning. Since joining the Reds from the Braves, Gausman has allowed two runs on five hits and two walks with 11 strikeouts in seven innings of work.

