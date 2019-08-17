Vladimir Guerrero Jr. removed from game with knee discomfort

Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was removed from Saturday’s game against the Mariners with left knee discomfort, per a team announcement. He’s expected to undergo further evaluation; until then, the severity of his injury or a timeline for his return to the lineup has yet to be revealed.
It’s not clear exactly when or why Guerrero began feeling pain in his knee, but he was pulled at the top of the third inning after making several defensive plays and grounding out in his lone at-bat. Following his departure, Brandon Drury entered the game to cover for Guerrero at the hot corner.
The 20-year-old rookie has gotten off to an explosive start in the majors this season. Through Saturday’s performance, he’s batting .274/.345/.464 with 14 home runs, 54 RBI, and an .809 OPS across 386 plate appearances.
Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale has been placed on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation, the club revealed Saturday. The assignment is retroactive to August 14. In a corresponding roster move, right-handed reliever Ryan Brasier was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket.
It’s an alarming development for the 30-year-old ace, who has been remarkably injury-free after dealing with a lingering case of shoulder inflammation last summer. While he hasn’t replicated the career-high results he delivered over the last two seasons, he still leads Red Sox pitchers with 3.6 fWAR and will head to the IL with a 6-11 record in 25 starts, a 4.40 ERA, 2.3 BB/9, and league-best 13.3 SO/9 through 147 1/3 innings. A timetable has not been given for his return, nor has the severity of his injury been disclosed. Per Red Sox president Dave Dombrowski, Sale has been experiencing pain in his elbow since Wednesday and will undergo further evaluation in the days to come.
Brasier, 31, was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket in mid-July after pitching to mixed results in the majors. He currently holds a 4.46 ERA, 2.7 BB/9, and 8.0 SO/9 with the Red Sox, though his results in Triple-A — one run, one walk, and 13 strikeouts over 9 1/3 innings — suggest that he might be capable of even sharper results when he rejoins the big league club.