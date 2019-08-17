Vladimir Guerrero Jr. removed from game with knee discomfort

Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was removed from Saturday’s game against the Mariners with left knee discomfort, per a team announcement. He’s expected to undergo further evaluation; until then, the severity of his injury or a timeline for his return to the lineup has yet to be revealed.

It’s not clear exactly when or why Guerrero began feeling pain in his knee, but he was pulled at the top of the third inning after making several defensive plays and grounding out in his lone at-bat. Following his departure, Brandon Drury entered the game to cover for Guerrero at the hot corner.

The 20-year-old rookie has gotten off to an explosive start in the majors this season. Through Saturday’s performance, he’s batting .274/.345/.464 with 14 home runs, 54 RBI, and an .809 OPS across 386 plate appearances.