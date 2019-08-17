Julio Urías receives 20-game suspension

Dodgers southpaw Julio Urías will serve a 20-game suspension, according to an official statement from MLB commissioner Rob Manfred on Saturday. The suspension falls under the league’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Child Abuse Policy, which Urías violated following an alleged incident of domestic battery back in May. Urías will not seek an appeal for the suspension, per MLB.com’s Ken Gurnick.

Following the incident and subsequent arrest, Urías was placed on administrative leave in late May as MLB conducted a week-long investigation. In June, the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office declined to file charges against the 23-year-old. While it was unclear whether MLB or the Dodgers intended to pursue discipline on their own terms, it seems they’ve finally settled on what they feel is an appropriate consequence.

Only 15 of the 20 games will be served at this time, Gurnick notes, as Urías already missed five games with the club during his administrative leave earlier in the season. Right-hander Casey Sadler will replace the lefty on the Dodgers’ 25-man roster for the time being.

Both Manfred and the Dodgers issued statements on Saturday. From Manfred:

My office has completed its investigation into the allegations that Julio Urías violated Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Mr. Urías cooperated fully with my office’s investigation. Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Urías violated our Policy and that discipline is appropriate.

From the team:

While we are disappointed in what occurred and support the decision by the Commissioner’s Office, we are also encouraged that Julio has taken responsibility for his actions and believe he will take the necessary steps to learn from this incident.

Urías will be eligible to rejoin the club on September 2.