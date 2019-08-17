Jake Arrieta to undergo season-ending elbow surgery

Updating a report from Wednesday: Phillies right-hander Jake Arrieta is set to undergo season-ending elbow surgery later this month, per MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki. The club has yet to make a formal announcement confirming the news.

Arrieta was initially placed on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday with a bone spur in his right elbow. He told reporters that he didn’t expect to pitch again in 2019, though he has no current plans to opt out of the three-year, $75 million contract he inked with the club last year. Saturday’s news confirmed that expectation, as he’ll require a lengthy recovery process following the bone spur removal.

Per Zolecki, the Phillies believe Arrieta will have plenty of time to make a complete recovery in advance of the team’s spring training in 2020. The 33-year-old righty will finish his 10th season in the majors with an 8-8 record in 24 starts, alongside a 4.64 ERA, 3.4 BB/9, 7.3 SO/9, and 1.0 fWAR through 135 2/3 innings.