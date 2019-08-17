David Robertson to miss 2020 season

Jake Arrieta isn’t the only pitcher expected to miss serious time this year. According to multiple reports, closer David Robertson underwent Tommy John surgery on Thursday, effectively putting him on the shelf through the 2020 season.

Robertson, 34, developed a Grade 1 flexor strain in his right elbow back in April, and has been laid up ever since. There was some speculation that he might be able to begin a throwing program in mid-May, but he was shut down shortly after playing catch and did not make any significant progress in the months that followed. He underwent both Tommy John surgery and a procedure to repair the flexor tendon on Thursday and will require 14-16 months of recovery.

Prior to his injured list assignment, the veteran closer struggled through just seven appearances in the majors, issuing four runs, six walks, and six strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings. It’ll be some time before he can work back up to the totals he produced with the Yankees in 2018, during which he recorded five saves with a 3.23 ERA, 3.4 BB/9, 11.8 SO/9, and 1.5 fWAR through 69 2/3 innings.