Video: Aristides Aquino becomes fastest player to 10 home runs in MLB history

Braves centerfielder Ender Inciarte was removed from Friday’s game against the Dodgers after suffering a right hamstring injury. While the team has yet to make a formal roster move, it seems all but guaranteed that Inciarte will head to the injured list in the next day or so.

The incident occurred in the bottom of the second inning. With the bases loaded and one out, Matt Joyce tapped a two-run single into center field to plate Josh Donaldson and Inciarte. Inciarte appeared to injure his leg while running to beat the tag at the plate and was visibly upset afterwards, wincing and slamming his helmet to the ground before exiting the field with a trainer.

Inciarte is still newly-returned from the injured list, where he spent the bulk of May, June, and July rehabbing a lumbar strain. He also missed some time in August with soreness in his left quad, and may now be looking at another significant stretch on the shelf. The extent of his hamstring injury has not been revealed by the team at this point, nor is there an announced timetable for his expected return.

The 28-year-old outfielder went 1-for-1 with a double in Friday’s series opener, and currently holds a .246/.343/.397 batting line with five home runs, 24 RBI, and a .740 OPS across 230 plate appearances. Should he end up on the 10-day IL in the near future, he’s likely to be replaced on the roster by veteran outfielder Adam Duvall. Duvall, 30, was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday and impressed in his limited time with the team so far this season, batting .250/.297/.500 with five homers, 10 RBI, and a .797 OPS in 74 PA.