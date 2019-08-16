Video: Aristides Aquino becomes fastest player to 10 home runs in MLB history

There’s no two ways about it: Aristides Aquino is having a rookie year for the ages. The hot-hitting Reds outfielder tacked another item onto his already lengthy list of accomplishments on Friday, clubbing a two-run, 396-foot home run off of Adam Wainwright in the sixth inning of the Reds’ 13-4 loss to the Cardinals.
The blast came far too late in the game to upset the Cardinals’ nine-run lead, but was otherwise perfectly timed for the rookie. It marked his 10th career home run in just 16 major-league games, officially making him the fastest MLB player to 10 homers in league history. (On a less-thrilling note, it was also the first home run allowed by the Cardinals in 32 2/3 consecutive innings.)
So far in 2019, Aquino is batting a robust .353/.400/.961 with 11 extra-base hits, 19 RBI, a 1.361 OPS, and 0.8 fWAR through 55 plate appearances. Friday’s feat follows other impressive performances from the 25-year-old, who collected three homers against the Cubs last Saturday and tied Trevor Story‘s previously unbeaten record for most homers through his first 10 career games. MLB.com’s Mark Sheldon adds that Aquino’s torrid home run pace also eclipsed the standing record held by the Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins, who delivered nine home runs through his first 16 career games in 2017 (per Elias).
Braves centerfielder Ender Inciarte was removed from Friday’s game against the Dodgers after suffering a right hamstring injury. While the team has yet to make a formal roster move, it seems all but guaranteed that Inciarte will head to the injured list in the next day or so.
The incident occurred in the bottom of the second inning. With the bases loaded and one out, Matt Joyce tapped a two-run single into center field to plate Josh Donaldson and Inciarte. Inciarte appeared to injure his leg while running to beat the tag at the plate and was visibly upset afterwards, wincing and slamming his helmet to the ground before exiting the field with a trainer.
Inciarte is still newly-returned from the injured list, where he spent the bulk of May, June, and July rehabbing a lumbar strain. He also missed some time in August with soreness in his left quad, and may now be looking at another significant stretch on the shelf. The extent of his hamstring injury has not been revealed by the team at this point, nor is there an announced timetable for his expected return.
The 28-year-old outfielder went 1-for-1 with a double in Friday’s series opener, and currently holds a .246/.343/.397 batting line with five home runs, 24 RBI, and a .740 OPS across 230 plate appearances. Should he end up on the 10-day IL in the near future, he’s likely to be replaced on the roster by veteran outfielder Adam Duvall. Duvall, 30, was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday and impressed in his limited time with the team so far this season, batting .250/.297/.500 with five homers, 10 RBI, and a .797 OPS in 74 PA.