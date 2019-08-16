Royals DFA Billy Hamilton

The Kansas City Royals have designated Billy Hamilton for assignment.
You’re heard the phrase “that’s what speed do?” Well, Hamilton is a living example of what having only speed do: makes it really hard for you to stick on a big league roster.
Hamilton has had an absolutely dreadful year in Kansas City, hitting .211/.275/.269. He has 13 stolen bases because he’s fast, but when you don’t get on base very often and don’t hit for any power, wheels are pretty meaningless. Of course, that’s been the thing with Hamilton ever since he broke into the bigs. At age 28 has has regressed rather than made any progress in his game over the years.
He’ll likely clear waivers and could possibly latch onto a team who really needs a pinch runner-type down the stretch, but if you’re getting dumped by the 2019 Royals, it’s understandable that your options may be limited.
UPDATE: Mark Bowman of MLB.com says that the Braves have now, in fact, signed Hechavarría. Johan Camargo and Adam Duvall have both been optioned to Gwinnett.
3:06 PM: Jon Heyman reports that the Atlanta Braves are considering signing Adeiny Hechavarría.
Hechavarría was DFA’d and then placed on waivers by the Mets. He cleared waivers because, as we noted last week, Hechavarría is owed a $1 million bonus if he appears one more day on a big league roster. Whatever team claims him would’ve had to pay that — plus what’s left of the $3 million he’s making under his deal with the Mets — if they had claimed him. Now that he’s a free agent, anyone can get him cheap.
The Braves could use some shortstop help given Dansby Swanson‘s long-term absence that, at the moment, seems like it will continue indefinitely. Hechavarría hasn’t hit at all this year, but neither has Swanson’s primary replacement, Johan Camargo. At least Hechavarría can pick it.