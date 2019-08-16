Royals DFA Billy Hamilton

The Kansas City Royals have designated Billy Hamilton for assignment.

You’re heard the phrase “that’s what speed do?” Well, Hamilton is a living example of what having only speed do: makes it really hard for you to stick on a big league roster.

Hamilton has had an absolutely dreadful year in Kansas City, hitting .211/.275/.269. He has 13 stolen bases because he’s fast, but when you don’t get on base very often and don’t hit for any power, wheels are pretty meaningless. Of course, that’s been the thing with Hamilton ever since he broke into the bigs. At age 28 has has regressed rather than made any progress in his game over the years.

He’ll likely clear waivers and could possibly latch onto a team who really needs a pinch runner-type down the stretch, but if you’re getting dumped by the 2019 Royals, it’s understandable that your options may be limited.

