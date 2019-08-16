Pete Alonso’s big night ties him for the NL rookie home run record

Here are the scores. Here are the highlights:

Marlins 13, Dodgers 7: L.A. had outscored Miami 33-2 in the previous two games so, if you believe that the law of averages or regression to the mean works with a short turnaround, this outcome was for you. Lewis Brinson, Brian Anderson, Starlin Castro and Jorge Alfaro each had three RBI for the Marlins, who knocked Walker Buehler around for five runs and didn’t let him escape the fifth inning. The pen didn’t fare much better, with Pedro Báez and JT Chargois each coughing up three. All blowouts in this series as the Marlins avoid a three-game sweep.

Indians 19, Yankees 5: Speaking of blowouts . . . José Ramírez and Carlos Santana each hit two homers — Ramírez hit a first inning grand slam — and Jason Kipnis, Roberto Pérez and Greg Allen all went deep too. Every starter for Cleveland had at least two hits, and the team had 24 in all. That was the most they’ve had in a game in a decade. The last time they did it: against the Yankees on April 18, 2009. A game I remember for some reason even though I can’t remember stuff that happened yesterday. Mike Ford, the Yankees DH last night, pitched the final two innings he had a 1-2-3 ninth, which was pretty spiffy, but gave up five runs in the eighth. He was the Ivy League Pitcher of the Year one year at Princeton. But, just as most of us learn when trying to do what we used to do back in college, those days were a long time ago.

Phillies 7, Cubs 5: A huge ninth inning comeback — down 5-1 to start the final frame — capped off by Bryce Harper hitting a walkoff grand slam. The swing absolutely murders the ball thrown by Derek Holland, but John Kruk saying “OH MY GOD” slays me:

Brad Miller and Roman Quinn hit RBI singles before that to set it up. All of it wasted an excellent performance by Yu Darvish, who tossed seven shutout innings and struck out 10. Big night in Philly for much maligned free agent signings.

Reds 2, Cardinals 1: Yankees fans you know might be cranky about the blowout this morning. If you really wanna set ’em off, tell them that it’s too bad they still don’t have Sonny Gray, who tossed five, one-hit, shutout innings while striking out ten yesterday. All the Reds’ offense could muster was a run-scoring fielder’s choice and an RBI single in the fifth but, thanks to Gray and an effective pen, that’s all they needed.

Mets 10, Braves 8: Pete Alonso homered — his 39th on the year, tying the NL rookie record set by Cody Bellinger in 2017 — and drove in six runs on five hits as the Mets leapt out to a big early lead and then hung on to weather a late Braves rally. Amed Rosario had five hits including two doubles, two singles and a triple. Wilson Ramos had four hits. The Braves hit six homers in this one: two each for Freddie Freeman and Josh Donaldson and one each for Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Joyce. It’s not often you hit six homers and lose. The Mets snap a three-game losing streak.

Twins 13, Rangers 6: Eddie Rosario, Miguel Sanó and Luis Arráez homered for the homer-happy Twins, who pound the Rangers and maintain their half game lead over Cleveland. Those homers bring the Twins up to 236 on the season. That’s a team record and it’s 31 short of the major league record set by the 2018 New York Yankees. Minnesota has 41 games left. They average 1.9 homers a game. Barring a slump or unseasonably cold September weather I feel like they got this.

Giants 7, Diamondbacks 0: Dereck Rodríguez has been up and down between Sacramento and San Francisco this year but yesterday he looked like an ace, shutting out the Dbacks for seven. Evan Longoria homered and knocked in two with a single to give him a four-RBI day. Austin Slater had three hits, scored twice, drove in a run and reached base all five trips to the plate. The Giants have won four of five.

Angels 8, White Sox 7: Mike Trout had four hits including his 40th homer of the season and scored four times. Justin Upton hit a three-run shot. Andrew Heaney pitched seven innings of four-hit ball, though he allowed three runs. José Abreu hit two homers for Chicago, but that and a late rally by the Sox proved too little too late.

Athletics 7, Astros 6: Matt Chapman hit two home runs for the second game in a row, and one of them was a tie-breaking shot in the eighth inning. Matt Olson, Michael Brantley and Carlos Correa all hit two homers too. It’s only the fifth time four guys have hit two homers in a single game, though it’s the second time this season. Ten homers were hit here in all. Baseball is nothing but homers anymore, I guess.

Mariners 7, Tigers 2: Kyle Seager drove in two runs in a three-run third inning and knocked in three in all. He hit three homers in Tuesday’s win and drove in six runs in that game, so give him big credit for the M’s taking two of three from Detroit. .

