Pete Alonso’s big night ties him for NL rookie home run record

Pete Alonso went hog wild in the Mets’ win over the Braves last night, hitting a 451-foot homer while going 5-for-5 with six runs driven in.

That homer — his 39th on the year — tied him for the record for the most home runs hit by a rookie in the National League. The current, temporary, record holder is Cody Bellinger who hit 39 in 2017. Alonso is gonna smash that like an 89 m.p.h. Julio Teherán fastball.

The all-time rookie record was also set in 2017: 52 by Aaron Judge. That’s exactly the number Alonso is on pace for at the moment. One hot or cold week here or there will make the difference.

Even if he doesn’t catch Judge, there are more records to fall at Alonso’s hands. The Mets franchise record for homers in a season is 41, currently held by Todd Hundley and Carlos Beltrán. That record could be his by this weekend. The Mets single season RBI record is also held by two guys — Mike Piazza and David Wright — at 124. At the moment Alonso is on pace for 122. If Amed Rosario and Joe Panik or whoever hits in front of Alonso gets hot that one could fall too.

Just an amazing season from an amazing rookie for the Amazins.

Boom:

