Luke Voit likely to return before the end of 2019 season

Yankees first baseman Luke Voit is finally on the mend and will reportedly return from the 10-day injured list within the month, per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch and others. The slugger sustained a sports hernia during a game against the Diamondbacks in late July and has been laid up ever since, though he appears to have avoided any serious, season-ending surgery while sticking to a plan of rest and rehab.
Until his return, the 28-year-old infielder will finish out his recovery process with a brief stint in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He’s scheduled to begin workouts in Triple-A on Monday and could see some game action as soon as Thursday. Voit told reporters that he intends to take things slowly until he can be certain he won’t encounter any further setbacks, putting his official return date somewhere around August 30 or so.
This is Voit’s first full season in New York following his trade from the Cardinals last July. Prior to his recent setback, he slashed a modest .278/.392/.493 for the Yankees with 19 home runs, 54 RBI, and an .885 OPS through 416 plate appearances.
Braves centerfielder Ender Inciarte was removed from Friday’s game against the Dodgers after suffering a right hamstring injury. While the team has yet to make a formal roster move, it seems all but guaranteed that Inciarte will head to the injured list in the next day or so.
The incident occurred in the bottom of the second inning. With the bases loaded and one out, Matt Joyce tapped a two-run single into center field to plate Josh Donaldson and Inciarte. Inciarte appeared to injure his leg while running to beat the tag at the plate and was visibly upset afterwards, wincing and slamming his helmet to the ground before exiting the field with a trainer.
Inciarte is still newly-returned from the injured list, where he spent the bulk of May, June, and July rehabbing a lumbar strain. He also missed some time in August with soreness in his left quad, and may now be looking at another significant stretch on the shelf. The extent of his hamstring injury has not been revealed by the team at this point, nor is there an announced timetable for his expected return.
The 28-year-old outfielder went 1-for-1 with a double in Friday’s series opener, and currently holds a .246/.343/.397 batting line with five home runs, 24 RBI, and a .740 OPS across 230 plate appearances. Should he end up on the 10-day IL in the near future, he’s likely to be replaced on the roster by veteran outfielder Adam Duvall. Duvall, 30, was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday and impressed in his limited time with the team so far this season, batting .250/.297/.500 with five homers, 10 RBI, and a .797 OPS in 74 PA.