Luke Voit likely to return before end of 2019 season

Yankees first baseman Luke Voit is finally on the mend and will reportedly return from the 10-day injured list within the month, per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch and others. The slugger sustained a sports hernia during a game against the Diamondbacks in late July and has been laid up ever since, though he appears to have avoided any serious, season-ending surgery while sticking to a plan of rest and rehab.

Until his return, the 28-year-old infielder will finish out his recovery process with a brief stint in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He’s scheduled to begin workouts in Triple-A on Monday and could see some game action as soon as Thursday. Voit told reporters that he intends to take things slowly until he can be certain he won’t encounter any further setbacks, putting his official return date somewhere around August 30 or so.

This is Voit’s first full season in New York following his trade from the Cardinals last July. Prior to his recent setback, he slashed a modest .278/.392/.493 for the Yankees with 19 home runs, 54 RBI, and an .885 OPS through 416 plate appearances.