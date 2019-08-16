Luke Voit likely to return before end of 2019 season

Yankees first baseman Luke Voit is finally on the mend and will reportedly return from the 10-day injured list within the month, per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch and others. The slugger sustained a sports hernia during a game against the Diamondbacks in late July and has been laid up ever since, though he appears to have avoided any serious, season-ending surgery while sticking to a plan of rest and rehab.
Until his return, the 28-year-old infielder will finish out his recovery process with a brief stint in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He’s scheduled to begin workouts in Triple-A on Monday and could see some game action as soon as Thursday. Voit told reporters that he intends to take things slowly until he can be certain he won’t encounter any further setbacks, putting his official return date somewhere around August 30 or so.
This is Voit’s first full season in New York following his trade from the Cardinals last July. Prior to his recent setback, he slashed a modest .278/.392/.493 for the Yankees with 19 home runs, 54 RBI, and an .885 OPS through 416 plate appearances.
Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale has been placed on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation, the club revealed Saturday. The assignment is retroactive to August 14. In a corresponding roster move, right-handed reliever Ryan Brasier was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket.
It’s an alarming development for the 30-year-old ace, who has been remarkably injury-free after dealing with a lingering case of shoulder inflammation last summer. While he hasn’t replicated the career-high results he delivered over the last two seasons, he still leads Red Sox pitchers with 3.6 fWAR and will head to the IL with a 6-11 record in 25 starts, a 4.40 ERA, 2.3 BB/9, and league-best 13.3 SO/9 through 147 1/3 innings. A timetable has not been given for his return, nor has the severity of his injury been disclosed. Per Red Sox president Dave Dombrowski, Sale has been experiencing pain in his elbow since Wednesday and will undergo further evaluation in the days to come.
Brasier, 31, was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket in mid-July after pitching to mixed results in the majors. He currently holds a 4.46 ERA, 2.7 BB/9, and 8.0 SO/9 with the Red Sox, though his results in Triple-A — one run, one walk, and 13 strikeouts over 9 1/3 innings — suggest that he might be capable of even sharper results when he rejoins the big league club.