Fernando Tatís Jr. probably out for season

By Craig CalcaterraAug 16, 2019, 5:37 PM EDT
1 Comment

Some bad news about one of the most exciting young players in the game: Fernando Tatís Jr. is probably done for the season. That’s the news from San Diego Padres manager Andy Green.

Tatís was sent to the injured list earlier today due to a a back issue. It’s apparently more serious than we thought. We’ll no doubt get more information about his injury in the near future.

Tatís is batting .317/.379/.590 with 22 homers and 16 stolen bases through 84 games while playing spectacular defense as well. He was a serious contender for the Rookie of the Year Award despite an earlier stint on the IL this season. Now the hardware will almost certainly go to Pete Alonso of the Mets.

That may be a short term disappointment, but the long term is all that truly matters for Tatís and the Padres. The team is going nowhere this year but he, along with a group of promising young players and recent free agent signings such as Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer, has the team in good position to contend in the next year or two and for an extended period after that. It makes no sense to risk that future for a month and a half of what would be, essentially, meaningless games.

Royals DFA Billy Hamilton

By Craig CalcaterraAug 16, 2019, 3:47 PM EDT
6 Comments

The Kansas City Royals have designated Billy Hamilton for assignment.

You’re heard the phrase “that’s what speed do?” Well, Hamilton is a living example of what having only speed do: makes it really hard for you to stick on a big league roster.

Hamilton has had an absolutely dreadful year in Kansas City, hitting .211/.275/.269. He has 13 stolen bases because he’s fast, but when you don’t get on base very often and don’t hit for any power, wheels are pretty meaningless. Of course, that’s been the thing with Hamilton ever since he broke into the bigs. At age 28 has has regressed rather than made any progress in his game over the years.

He’ll likely clear waivers and could possibly latch onto a team who really needs a pinch runner-type down the stretch, but if you’re getting dumped by the 2019 Royals, it’s understandable that your options may be limited.