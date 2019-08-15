Yankees expect Giancarlo Stanton to return in September

Per The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler, Yankees GM Brian Cashman said the club expects outfielder Giancarlo Stanton to come off of the injured list in September.

Stanton, 29, has been out since late June due to a PCL strain in his right knee. He has played in just nine games total this season as he missed two and a half months earlier in the season with a calf injury. In those nine games, Stanton went 9-for-31 with a double, a home run, seven walks, seven RBI, and nine runs scored.

The 81-41 Yankees have gotten by with Mike Tauchman and Cameron Maybin in left field as well as Brett Gardner. Tauchman and Maybin have both performed excellently. If that remains the case, it will be interesting to see how the Yankees choose to make room on the roster for another outfielder when Stanton is ready to return.

