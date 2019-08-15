Michael Owens/Getty Images

Yankees expect Giancarlo Stanton to return in September

By Bill BaerAug 15, 2019, 4:27 PM EDT
Per The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler, Yankees GM Brian Cashman said the club expects outfielder Giancarlo Stanton to come off of the injured list in September.

Stanton, 29, has been out since late June due to a PCL strain in his right knee. He has played in just nine games total this season as he missed two and a half months earlier in the season with a calf injury. In those nine games, Stanton went 9-for-31 with a double, a home run, seven walks, seven RBI, and nine runs scored.

The 81-41 Yankees have gotten by with Mike Tauchman and Cameron Maybin in left field as well as Brett Gardner. Tauchman and Maybin have both performed excellently. If that remains the case, it will be interesting to see how the Yankees choose to make room on the roster for another outfielder when Stanton is ready to return.

Phillies claim Jared Hughes from the Reds

By Craig CalcaterraAug 15, 2019, 3:31 PM EDT
Another waiver claim. The claiming team: the Phillies. The waiving team: the Reds. The player in question: reliever Jared Hughes.

Hughes, a 34 year-old righty, has appeared in 47 games this season for the Reds, posting a 4.10 ERA (110 ERA+) and has struck out 34 guys and walked 19 in 48.1 innings. He’s playing out the final month and a half of a two-year deal he signed with Cincinnati before the 2018 season that pays him $2.125 million this season, with the Phillies on the hook for what’s left of that. There is a club option for $3 million in 2020 if the Phillies want to exercise it.

Hughes, though not enjoying his best season, has long been a pretty reliable reliever. Surprisingly so in this day and age given that he has one of the lowest strikeout percentages in baseball. It’s just how he rolls.