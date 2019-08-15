Video: Ronald Acuña Jr. robs J.D. Davis of home run

Dodgers 1B/OF Cody Bellinger hit his career-high 40th homer of the season on Thursday afternoon against the Marlins, a three-run blast to right field in the seventh inning. The homer helped close the Dodgers’ deficit to 13-7.

Bellinger, 24, hit 39 in his Rookie of the Year Award-winning campaign in 2017. Along with the 40 dingers, Bellinger is batting .317/.415/.664 with 93 RBI, 96 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases in 504 plate appearances.

Bellinger is on pace for 53 home runs, which would be the most in a single season in Dodgers history. Shawn Green has the club record with 49 homers in 2001. Adrián Beltré is second with his 48 in 2004. Bellinger is only the fifth Dodger with a 40-homer season since the club moved to Los Angeles in 1958. Along with the aforementioned three, Gary Sheffield hit 43 in 2000 and Mike Piazza hit 40 in 1997.

