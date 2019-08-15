Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Video: Cody Bellinger hits 40th homer of season

By Bill BaerAug 15, 2019, 6:54 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Dodgers 1B/OF Cody Bellinger hit his career-high 40th homer of the season on Thursday afternoon against the Marlins, a three-run blast to right field in the seventh inning. The homer helped close the Dodgers’ deficit to 13-7.

Bellinger, 24, hit 39 in his Rookie of the Year Award-winning campaign in 2017. Along with the 40 dingers, Bellinger is batting .317/.415/.664 with 93 RBI, 96 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases in 504 plate appearances.

Bellinger is on pace for 53 home runs, which would be the most in a single season in Dodgers history. Shawn Green has the club record with 49 homers in 2001. Adrián Beltré is second with his 48 in 2004. Bellinger is only the fifth Dodger with a 40-homer season since the club moved to Los Angeles in 1958. Along with the aforementioned three, Gary Sheffield hit 43 in 2000 and Mike Piazza hit 40 in 1997.

Yankees expect Giancarlo Stanton to return in September

Michael Owens/Getty Images
By Bill BaerAug 15, 2019, 4:27 PM EDT
2 Comments

Per The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler, Yankees GM Brian Cashman said the club expects outfielder Giancarlo Stanton to come off of the injured list in September.

Stanton, 29, has been out since late June due to a PCL strain in his right knee. He has played in just nine games total this season as he missed two and a half months earlier in the season with a calf injury. In those nine games, Stanton went 9-for-31 with a double, a home run, seven walks, seven RBI, and nine runs scored.

The 81-41 Yankees have gotten by with Mike Tauchman and Cameron Maybin in left field as well as Brett Gardner. Tauchman and Maybin have both performed excellently. If that remains the case, it will be interesting to see how the Yankees choose to make room on the roster for another outfielder when Stanton is ready to return.