Phillies claim Jared Hughes from the Reds

Another waiver claim. The claiming team: the Phillies. The waiving team: the Reds. The player in question: reliever Jared Hughes.

Hughes, a 34 year-old righty, has appeared in 47 games this season for the Reds, posting a 4.10 ERA (110 ERA+) and has struck out 34 guys and walked 19 in 48.1 innings. He’s playing out the final month and a half of a two-year deal he signed with Cincinnati before the 2018 season that pays him $2.125 million this season, with the Phillies on the hook for what’s left of that. There is a club option for $3 million in 2020 if the Phillies want to exercise it.

Hughes, though not enjoying his best season, has long been a pretty reliable reliever. Surprisingly so in this day and age given that he has one of the lowest strikeout percentages in baseball. It’s just how he rolls.

