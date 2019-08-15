Getty Images

Phillies claim Jared Hughes from Reds

By Craig CalcaterraAug 15, 2019, 3:31 PM EDT
Another waiver claim. The claiming team: the Phillies. The waiving team: the Reds. The player in question: reliever Jared Hughes.

Hughes, a 34 year-old righty, has appeared in 47 games this season for the Reds, posting a 4.10 ERA (110 ERA+) and has struck out 34 guys and walked 19 in 48.1 innings. He’s playing out the final month and a half of a two-year deal he signed with Cincinnati before the 2018 season that pays him $2.125 million this season, with the Phillies on the hook for what’s left of that. There is a club option for $3 million in 2020 if the Phillies want to exercise it.

Hughes, though not enjoying his best season, has long been a pretty reliable reliever. Surprisingly so in this day and age given that he has one of the lowest strikeout percentages in baseball. It’s just how he rolls.

Brewers sign Jung Ho Kang

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraAug 16, 2019, 10:40 AM EDT
The Milwaukee Brewers have signed infielder Jung Ho Kang to a minor league contract.

Kang was released by the Pirates earlier this month. Before that he hit just .169/.222/.395 over 185 plate appearances. He doesn’t cost the Brewers anything and I suppose it’s possible he could have a hot few weeks to help them out down the stretch, but he hasn’t been a useful player since 2016, so I wouldn’t bet the farm on it.

But hey, when you have a chance to sign a high-character veteran presence like Kang, you don’t pass up that opportunity, right?

Oh, wait.
Oh, wait. And that investigation is still open, by the way.

Well, never mind then.