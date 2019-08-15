Jameson Taillon undergoes second Tommy John surgery

A couple of weeks ago we learned that Pirates starter Jameson Taillon had to undergo season-ending surgery to repair his right flexor tendon. At the time it was reported that he did not need Tommy John surgery.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. During Taillon’s flexor tendon surgery on Tuesday the surgeon determined that he also needed Tommy John surgery on his right elbow and performed the procedure. It was the second time Taillon has had TJ surgery. He also missed time in 2017 due to testicular cancer. The guy has just been unable to catch a break.

Taillon, 27, has been out of action since May 5. Before that he allowed 24 runs (17 earned) on 34 hits and eight walks with 30 strikeouts in 37.1 innings spanning seven starts. All this comes a year after he showed tremendous promise in 2018, posting a 3.20 ERA in 32 starts.

Now he’s out until 2021.

Follow @craigcalcaterra