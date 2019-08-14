Yasiel Puig becomes an American citizen

Yasiel Puig‘s journey to America was a harrowing one.
He made four attempts to defect from Cuba — being imprisoned when caught — before being successfully transported out of the country by an human trafficking ring with ties to the Los Zetas drug cartel. He was held captive in a motel room while faced with death threats and extortion attempts before finally finding sanctuary and signing with the Dodgers.
And now, after seven years in the U.S., he’s an American citizen:
Puig is the fourth member of the Indians to become an American citizen this year, joining teammates Carlos Santana, Oliver Perez and Hanley Ramirez, who was released in April.
Congrats, Yasiel.
Bad news for the Mets. All-Star second baseman Jeff McNeil suffered a hamstring injury in last night’s loss to the Braves. It happened while he was trying to beat out a grounder in the ninth inning.
McNeil said he felt “a little snag,” as opposed to a pop, in his left hamstring as he ran down the line. He slammed his helmet down in disgust as it happened and left the field accompanied by a trainer.
In what is, possibly, a good sign, he’s staying in Atlanta for his MRI as opposed to flying back to New York, which is common practice for the Mets. Maybe it means they think there’s a chance he can avoid the injured list? We’ll know later today.
McNeil has been a big part of the Mets’ surprising second half surge. And, of course, he’s been excellent all season, hitting .332/.400/.529 with 15 homers in 105 games this season.
UPDATE: