Yasiel Puig becomes an American citizen

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Yasiel Puig‘s journey to America was a harrowing one.

He made four attempts to defect from Cuba — being imprisoned when caught — before being successfully transported out of the country by an human trafficking ring with ties to the Los Zetas drug cartel. He was held captive in a motel room while faced with death threats and extortion attempts before finally finding sanctuary and signing with the Dodgers.

And now, after seven years in the U.S., he’s an American citizen:

Thank you 🙏 God for this great opportunity to be an American citizen 👌🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/346P6g89LX — Yasiel Puig (@YasielPuig) August 14, 2019

Puig is the fourth member of the Indians to become an American citizen this year, joining teammates Carlos Santana, Oliver Perez and Hanley Ramirez, who was released in April.

Congrats, Yasiel.

Follow @craigcalcaterra