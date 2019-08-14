Robbie Ray exits start with apparent injury

Diamondbacks starter Robbie Ray exited Wednesday afternoon’s start against the Rockies during his warm-up pitches before the bottom of the third inning. It is unclear at the moment exactly what went wrong.
Matt Andriese entered the game in relief of Ray. Ray yielded a run on one hit and two walks with two strikeouts in his two innings of work.
Ray, 27, entered Wednesday’s start with a 3.99 ERA, 185 strikeouts, and 61 walks across 140 innings of work this season. The 61-59 D-Backs are very much in the thick of the NL Wild Card race, so a potential absence of Ray could be quite impactful. The club should have an update on Ray’s status later today.
Update (4:40 PM EST): Ray left due to lower back spasms, the club announced.
Yankees GM Brian Cashman was pulled over and held at gunpoint by police in Darien, Connecticut. NBC New York has the body cam footage.
Cashman’s Jeep Wrangler was stolen on August 3 and later recovered. However, it was still listed as stolen in the New York police database. Additionally, a man who looked like Cashman and drove a similar vehicle had wielded a gun in a doctor’s office earlier that day in Connecticut.
Thankfully for Cashman, the issue quickly deescalated. The police officer recognized Cashman and apologized “for the embarrassment.”
Per Dennis Young of the New York Daily News, Cashman said, “I have high respect for all law enforcement. They do an amazing job whether you’re in Connecticut and New York City — and sometimes unique circumstances can occur.” He added, “Ultimately, if I was a Darien resident, I’d feel good about being protected. If you are stopped, just do what you are told. It will all work out. Let them complete the job they are doing. It’s about public safety.”