Robbie Ray exits start with apparent injury

Diamondbacks starter Robbie Ray exited Wednesday afternoon’s start against the Rockies during his warm-up pitches before the bottom of the third inning. It is unclear at the moment exactly what went wrong.

Matt Andriese entered the game in relief of Ray. Ray yielded a run on one hit and two walks with two strikeouts in his two innings of work.

Ray, 27, entered Wednesday’s start with a 3.99 ERA, 185 strikeouts, and 61 walks across 140 innings of work this season. The 61-59 D-Backs are very much in the thick of the NL Wild Card race, so a potential absence of Ray could be quite impactful. The club should have an update on Ray’s status later today.

Update (4:40 PM EST): Ray left due to lower back spasms, the club announced.

